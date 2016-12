Charles IV’s Prague, A Grandiose Building Site of Europe is the title of a new exhibition that dwells on the great medieval construction and urban development feats achieved in the Bohemian capital under the Holy Roman Emperor, born 700 years ago.

A big attraction of the event, set up at Dům U Zlatého prstenu just off Old Town Square, is a city model with videomapping (pictured), a projection technology that turns objects into a display surface for video projection.

Visitors can also discover how it came to be that Prague in the 14th century was comprised of four towns and how seven centuries ago Karlovo Náměstí was the largest town square in all of Europe.