Energy of Czech Film not flagging

RWE, under its new brand name Innogy, is to keep up its support of Czech filmmaking and film festivals. “The Energy of Czech Film project is continuing into its 12 th season even after the rebranding. Film is something we feel simply belongs to our activities,” said Innogy Czech Republic chair of the board Martin Herrmann.

The energy firm is to invest CZK 25m into the domestic film industry next year. Seven motion pictures are awaiting financial assistance from the company – five films and two documentaries. Innogy is betting heavily on time-proven film creators. Among the supported productions will be director Jan Svěrák’s Po strništi bos [Bare-footed On the Harvest Field], Jana Hřebejk’s Zahradnictví [Garden Centre] trilogy and Miroslav Krobot’s Kvarteto [Quartet].

Innogy also intends to share in the creation of the documentary Nechte zpívat Mišíka [Leave Mišík to Sing] by director Jitka Němcová and a portrait of the dancer and choreographer Petr Zuska which is under the direction of Martin Kubala. Cash injections can also be anticipated by some chosen film calendar events.

“We will next year again support the Karlovy Vary international film festival, the summer film school at Uherské Hradiště and the Czech Film Critics’ Award. We will, moreover, continue as the main partner of the prestigious Český lev [Czech Lion] film awards,” added Herrmann. The energy firm has to date helped 39 feature-length films and 12 feature-length documentaries on to the silver screen. Since 2005, Innogy has backed the Energy of Czech Film project with in excess of a quarter of a billion crowns.